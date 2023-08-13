Georgia Southern Fan Fest Recap: Women’s soccer wins final exhibition, Bailey’s defense shines, all smiles at Little Eagles Football Clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A full slate of athletic events took place on Saturday for Georgia Southern Fan Fest.

The women’s soccer team got the day started by hosting Kennesaw State in their final exhibition match of the preseason. The Eagles defeated the Owls, 2-0.

At Paulson Stadium, the football team held it’s first preseason scrimmage. Brandon Bailey’s defense won the day, forcing 4 turnovers.

Following the scrimmage, the Little Eagles Football Clinic was held for kids ages 6-12.

Autograph sessions with the women’s volleyball, women’s soccer team, and football team were also held.

