Guyton man raising awareness on kid drownings

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through the hot summer months we know many turn to bodies of water to cool off, but one father in our area is warning folks of the potential dangers that come with kids swimming in lakes or pools.

Jermemy Sessions’ son JJ almost died from drowning in their backyard in 2020.

At the time JJ was 2 ½-years-old now he’s five and sees doctors around the country for the brain injuries he sustained three years ago. Saturday in Guyton, his community came out to raise not only funds for treatment , but also awareness for the dangers of drowning.

“Going from seeing him be a bubbly running child to having to do things and try to get him to smile and you still haven’t seen that smile. Things we take for granted everyday; how to take a sip of water, how to eat, how to laugh and play that’s what we’re trying to get back to.” Jeremy Sessions said.

Sessions says while he knows many kids flock to water in the summer, JJ’s incident was in the winter, so he wants parents to stay vigilant all year round.

