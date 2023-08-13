‘I just feel wonderful today:’ Savannah woman celebrates 104th Birthday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Chatham County coming together Sunday to celebrate a local.

Lucille Wright is turning 104 years-old Monday, and her church decided to honor her in their service.

”I just feel wonderful today, and thank God that I was able to come out and celebrate,” Lucille Wright said.

Lucille Wright, grateful that some of her closest friends and relatives throughout life were able to come together.

“I appreciate everything that everybody’s done and still doing for me, it’s a blessing.

Relatives of Lucille say one thing that’s been keeping her going, is staying active.

“She exercises everyday. She’s able to life her leg up to meet the top of her head, something I can’t do,” Relative Altheria Maynard said.

And to exercise her mind.

“She loves to do word search puzzles, and the doctor says that helps to keep her mind sharp,” Maynard said.

And her diet.

“She loves chocolate kisses.”

Maynard says this celebration meant the world to Lucille.

“It brought tears to her eyes to know that people are still care for her and they’re willing to come out and help her celebrate 104th birthday‌.”

Lucille says the magic behind her long life.

“Well in the first place, that man upstairs. He’s given me the strength and everything to go on and I thank him all through the day, all through the night when I’m awake, and I really have been blessed.”

