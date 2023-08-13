Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

The man shot inside a Maryland trampoline park has died, police say

Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots...
Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots were fired, according to police, in Timonium, Md., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — A man shot at an indoor trampoline park in Maryland this weekend has died, and a possible suspect has been detained, police said Sunday.

The Baltimore County Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a shooting about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sky Zone in Timonium, north of Baltimore. The man was shot multiple times in the upper body just steps inside the park, WBAL-TV reported, citing police.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, The Baltimore Sun reported, and he later died.

Police said Saturday that there was no ongoing threat to the public. A police department release provided no additional details Sunday on the possible suspect, and homicide detectives were still seeking information from the public about what happened.

Dominic Sinclair of Baltimore told the newspaper that he was at the cash register with his 10-year-old son when he heard multiple noises that sounded like balloons popping. He grabbed his son and ran to his car as others also sought safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment
One person has died and another two have been injured in overnight shootings in Savannah Sunday.
Three overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, two more injured
Jeffrey Bryan Henderson
Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Saturday.
City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Saturday
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire on West 47th Street Sunday morning.
Savannah Fire responds to earlier morning fire
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
'He did it because he cared': Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
4 people dead, 1 missing after explosion destroys 3 structures in Pennsylvania