Outlaw Pro Rodeo World Championship being held in Savannah this weekend

By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Savannah is seeing the toughest and wildest show on dirt.

Outlaw Pro Rodeo World Championships are happening here in Savannah all weekend. As you can see behind me, families are filing in to see these rodeo events.

Rodeo owner says event is fully stacked.

“Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull-riding,” Travis Presley said.

“I love bull riding, I’ll stay around for the bull riding.”

A woman at the rodeo says there’s something for everyone.

“You can catch bull riding, you can catch deer wrestling, you can catch cowgirls barrel racing. Anything you want to see you can catch at the rodeo tonight,” Mckenna Faircloth said.

Owner says he hopes people enjoy the competition.

“I hope to pack this place out and everyone has a good time and give away lots of prize money to these cowboys and cowgirls.”

He says contestants come from all over the southeast to claim world title points and prize money.

“Being able to travel up and down the road with my friends and the thrill.”

Nearly ten bull riders competed Saturday.

“Hopefully I’ll draw a real good one, sit real good, hit the buzzer, and step up right on my feet.”

Other attractions included mechanical bulls, food, and merch.

Sunday is the last day you can catch the rodeo. It starts at 2pm but doors open at noon. at the fairgrounds.

