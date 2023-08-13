Savannah Children’s Museum hosts healthy me event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Children’s Museum hosting an event and it’s goal was to help children learn how to take care of their physical and mental health.

That event called Healthy Me.

There were different interactive activities and booths, where children could learn about their bodies.

With everything from soccer drills, for physical education, to scavenger hunts with facts about mental health on the back, children really got to see and learn it all.

“Well I think the most important thing is that everybody’s bodies are different, so especially at a young age, it’s different from when your older, so there’s no better time than when you’re young to learn how to eat healthy, or what is the right way to eat, what is the right way to take care of your body at a young age, that way when you’re older, you can teach other people,” Jamal Tanks said.

This is an annual event hosted by the Savannah Children’s Museum, allowing kids to come back at all ages and learn more about their growing minds.

