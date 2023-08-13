Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah Police investigates possible cutting on Collins St.

Savannah Police is investigating a possible cutting in the 1100 block of Collins Street...
Savannah Police is investigating a possible cutting in the 1100 block of Collins Street Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a possible cutting in the 1100 block of Collins Street.

Police say they responded to a report of a male stating he was shot while walking on Waters Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the victim was initially treated on the scene and transported to the hospital.

After an initial investigation, police believes the wound was more consistent with a cutting than a shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Jeffrey Bryan Henderson
Ridgeland corrections inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Saturday.
City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Saturday
Source: WTOC
Former Jesup Firefighter charged with rape

Latest News

Georgia Southern Fan Fest
The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Sunday.
City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Sunday
One person has died and another two have been injured in overnight shootings in Savannah Sunday.
Three overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, two more injured
Savannah Children’s Museum hosts healthy me event
Savannah Children’s Museum hosts healthy me event