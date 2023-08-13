Three overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, 3 more injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The overnight hours into Sunday morning have left three people shot and one person killed in the Savannah area.

The deadly shooting came at an Enmarket gas station in the 4000 block of Ogeechee Rd., just off Chatham Parkway. The Savannah Police Department says along with the person who was killed, another has been taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

In the 1300 block of Kenneth Dunham Street, police taped off multiple blocks with shell casings and corresponding evidence markers spread around the area.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers found a victim in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle. The victim was given treatment and transported to Memorial University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

The other shooting happened within .25 miles away on Richards St. SPD confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.

WTOC will continue to update information on the shootings.

