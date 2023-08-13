Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Saturday.

According to Sheriff Chuck Moseley, a search warrant was issued for the residence of 46-year-old Welden J. Lawson due to an on-going investigation into illegal activities.

Police say during the search of the residence an illegal weapon was discovered. According to police, the warrant was issued for electronic devices. Weapons and electronic devices were seized from the home.

Lawson served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office since 2001, when he began his tenure as a detention officer at the Wayne County Jail.

Deputy Lawson is facing the accusation of ‘Possession of a sawed off shotgun’, a felony. The original investigation, and reason for the search warrant, is on-going and will not be discussed until its conclusion, police say.

Deputy Lawson is currently being held in a jail outside of Wayne County until bond arrangements can be completed.

