1 person injured after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a water incident at Morgan’s Bridge Sunday.

Police say, they received a call around 5:45 p.m. regarding a 22-year-old male who went under water and didn’t resurface.

Bryan County Fire, Emergency Services, and the Department of Natural Resources assisted with the rescue.

The man was located and removed from the water.

Life saving techniques were immediately performed on the man and he was taken to the hospital, according to police.

