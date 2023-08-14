Sky Cams
7-year-old girl injured after being stuck by stray bullet in Bluffton

Carlos Joaquin Anchorena and Carlos Isaac Anchorena(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - A 7-year-old girl is injured after being stuck by a stray pellet from a bullet in Bluffton.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 120 Malphrus Road for a report of a vehicle being damaged by a bullet around at 5:39 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the car was damaged shortly after 3:00 p.m. when a white SUV entered the parking lot and fired at least two shots in the direction of an apartment building.

Police say, the 7-year-old was was outside when the gunfire started and began running towards her apartment when a stray pellet struck her in the arm.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators and deputies discovered that a fight occurred earlier in the day around 2:45 p.m. between two men near a trail near Hallmark Homes and the Olde Town Village community.

The fight is believed to be the reason for the shooting. One of the men involved in the earlier fight was standing in front of Hallmark Apartments when two other men drove into the Hallmark Homes community and fired shots at the man.

The man, whose identity is known by investigators, has not been located and is not believed to be injured.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, 23, and Carlos Isaac Anchorena, 45, of Bluffton Monday.

Carlos Joaquin Anchorena has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Carlos Isaac Anchorena has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Both are incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may wish to provide information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

