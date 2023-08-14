7-year-old girl injured after shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - Lowcountry deputies say a little girl’s mom took her to the hospital Saturday after she was injured running from gunfire.

It happened at a Bluffton apartment complex on Malphrus Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old girl was injured after a fight led to a shooting involving three men.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a physical fight on Saturday afternoon was the possible reason for the shooting that happened just under 30 minutes later.

A stray pellet from a sawed-off shotgun blast hit the girl in the arm as she was running away, leaving her with non-life threatening injuries.

A father and son have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Bluffton residents Carlos Isaac Anchorena and Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, have four charges each, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a fight between two men, one of them related to the Anchorenas, broke out earlier in the afternoon. Later, as one of the men was standing outside his apartment, the Anchorenas drove up to him and started firing. The Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to the man who was shot at.

“We don’t believe that he was injured, based on what we observed on video surveillance. So if he would like to come forward we would really like to speak with him. And in furtherance of that, there may be additional charges for the two men that are already in jail.”

The Anchorenas are currently in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

“If you know of any disputes that are going on that may escalate to violence, please reach out. Either call 9-1-1 if you see something about to go down, or send in a tip, we have a whole slew of different ways for concerned citizens to reach out to us.”

Viens says anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

