Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and another three have been injured in overnight shootings in Savannah...
Three overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, 3 more injured
Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
1 person injured after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell
The City of Savannah has partnered with several agencies to help residents keep cool Sunday.
City of Savannah, partners provide shelter to help stay cool Sunday
Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment

Latest News

Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects
Chatham County Police looking for 2 shoplifting suspects
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages