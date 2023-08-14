Georgia Southern administrators hope to see a rise in enrollment numbers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall semester at Georgia Southern means more than 25,000 students return across three campuses.

The university has a keen eye on those student enrollment numbers. It goes back to a large part of the funding they and other schools get from the State of Georgia.

They’re hoping to stop a downward dip in enrollment and get numbers and dollars back on track.

Georgia Southern students made their way around campus, whether it was Statesboro, Savannah, or Hinesville. University administrators hope they’ll see even more students than the past few semesters.

Dr. Amy Ballagh says college enrollments nationwide took what she hopes was only a brief decline and she remains hopeful for a return.

“We believe we’re seeing more high school graduates interested in going to college instead of going straight into the work force.”

Part of Georgia’s funding for colleges and universities ties to enrollment. Under the formula, a school sees a drop two years after an academic year.

Ballagh says Southern has not only tried to recruit more students, they’re also trying to keep them.

“From a budgetary standpoint, it helps us stabilize what we’re trying to offer for students. Our student services are very very crucial and tied to their success.”

She points to Eagle Experience, a program to help new students adjust. Southern also hopes students get involved in the community at events like Step into Statesboro.

Ballagh says the more students get involved in college life, they more likely they are to stay and succeed.

Schools won’t have their Fall enrollment numbers finalized until October. We’ll keep you updated when those come out.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.