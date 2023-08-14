Sky Cams
Georgia Southern University students return to school

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday means the first day of college for more than 25,000 Georgia Southern University students in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville.

Students packed the sidewalks on the first day of classes at Georgia Southern. For a quarter of the 26,000 students, it was the first day of their college career as they found their way around.

“It’s all on an app. Everything’s going good. You go to the app, click a link. It’s right there. It’s easy. Everything’s on the home page,” Freshman Lindsey Smith said.

From bus routes to textbook shopping, it’s a new life for plenty of students. All that, combined with August in South Georgia, can be a challenge.

“That’s what I tried to do yesterday. But it was hot and I had to take a break,” Freshman Jaylah Glass said.

" So you walked around yesterday and did the leg work?”

“Yes sir. I was trying to see where everything was and the only thing I couldn’t find was the Newton Building.”

At the info desk, junior Gabrielle Hinton offered directions and advice.

‘Relax, it’s going to be fine. If you have questions, there’s always someone to help. It’s definitely not as intimidating as it seems,” Junior Gabrielle Hinton said.

Plenty of groups around campus offered directions, cold water, and snacks for the first day.

