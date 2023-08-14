Heat Advisory in effect, cooler midweek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our week starts out warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Coastal communities aren't feeling much relief from the heat early this morning. pic.twitter.com/boiBX5EwAy — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 14, 2023

We’ll quickly warm to the mid 90s by noon, already feeling as hot as 110 degrees at lunchtime! Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, cooling some down. An isolated strong storm or two will be possible with gusty wind. Areas missing out on the rain will make it to the mid 90s with heat index values topping out between 110-115 degrees. Showers will lose energy after sunset.

Get ready for another hot day! Heat index values will range from 110-115° this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/H2HyIztvGq — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 14, 2023

Coastal forecast: Heat index values will be near 110 degrees during the afternoon with a UV index in the extreme category. The rip current risk is low and there will be a southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour. If you hear thunder, head for cover!

Tuesday could be a degree or two cooler, but we will still be in the mid 90s during the afternoon. A cold front will move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing in a chance for a strong storm or two.

Wednesday will be the “coolest” day of the week with highs near 90 degrees. We will still see a good chance for showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the coast.

Thursday is still trending wet with highs in the lower 90s. The end of the week and the weekend looks pretty typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a few pop up afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical update:

We are watching a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa with a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week. This system will track across the Atlantic through the week. This is not a threat to the United States for now, but we will have to watch it closer in about a week! Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.