‘It was very frustrating;’ Parents struggle to find child care due to long waitlists at early learning centers

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people move to the Coastal Empire, there is one thing parents are seeing lots of long waitlists at early learning centers.

Folks with Thrive Early Learning Center say they understand those frustrations, because they went through some of the same things just a few years ago and that’s what led them to opening this learning center.

“I remember when I was on the parent side of things, which was just three years ago, nobody explained the waitlist to me and I thought how could you not know when the spots going to open,” Krystle Steinoff said.

Now, Steinhoff sees all that goes on behind the scenes.

“You don’t really see all that’s going on in the schools, there’s a lot logistically into filling a spot.”

Kieth McCants says he’s been trying to get his son into a school in the area for a while.

“It’s just the waitlists, the time. Some of them last up to six months, or to an hour, not an hour, but one year,” Kieth McCants said.

McCants said this waiting, led to a change in his family’s routine.

“It got to a point where my wife had to pretty much, you know, have to take off of work, basically be home with our son everyday.”

McCants said the waiting also makes him concerned for his sons well-being.

“I worry, I worry about him getting behind as far as development and social skills with with other kids.

Something that Steinhoff says is not an unfamiliar feeling to her.

“And it was very frustrating and discouraging. I’m still on some waitlists from three years ago from places that I tried to get my boys into,” Steinoff said.

But she encourages parents like McCants to stay with it.

“Just, again, be patient with the process. Know that we want to get people off of the waitlist too, I love making those phone calls.”

“Steinhoff says right now, Thrive Early Learning has a few open positions for parents wanting to get their students enrolled in programs for Pre-K and Infant Two.

