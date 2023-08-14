Logistics company NFI hosts job fair

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Logistics company NFI is hosting a job fair Monday through Wednesday.

The director says they’re looking to fill around 220 jobs for its new Bloomingdale location.”

“We’re looking at 400 to 500 people that will be turning out to this hiring event.”

Bradshaw Home is setting up business in Effingham County.

NFI’s Savannah Warehouse Operations Director Tyler Puckett says he’s working to bring employees in.

Open positions include forklift operators, material handlers, inventory clerks, and more.

They are paying between $17-$20.

Some businesses are struggling to find workers in our area, Puckett says he’s seeing a lot of people signing up.

One person at the event says she hopes to be a forklift driver or material handler.

“Just get a little bit more work experience in different categories of distribution centers and just stay here for a while, just make it my home,” Lyshell Rivers said.

NFI says you can sign-up online through Indeed or do it here in-person.

