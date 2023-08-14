Sky Cams
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.

Nicholas James Kassotis
Nicholas James Kassotis(Lancaster County Prison)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with the brutal killing of his wife was granted bond after previously being denied in May.

On Monday, the defense tried for $100,000 bond but the judge granted the state’s request of a $5 million cash or $10 million property bond for Nicholas James Kassotis with conditions of an ankle monitor and he cannot leave his house.

Kassotis faces murder charges and more for the death and dismemberment of his wife, Mindi.

Her body was found on the grounds of a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh Counties at the beginning of December.

We first reported on this case on May 27, click here to read more.

