Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell

Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - A family left remembering their loved one Monday.

22-year-old Vincent McCusker drowned Sunday night at Morgan’s Bridge in Bryan County.

“Whenever he walked into a room, he literally lit it up. That smile, anybody who knew him, that smile was contagious,” said Vincent’s sister Kayla McCuster

Kayla says her brother, who most people called DJ, was a person who could brighten anyone’s day.

“A goofball, he was a goofball, he was making you laugh.”

Kayla says her brother was always adventurous.

“During hunting season, he was out there hunting. Soon as school got out, he was in the woods.”

She describes him as...

“He was goofy, he was silly, he was happy. And he was smart. That kid was smart.”

Kayla says she knew her brother was able to touch the hearts of so many, just based people who have reached out to her.

“The amount of people who have messaged me and said, his smile, if I don’t think of anything else, I think of his smile.”

And that’s something she’s extremely grateful for...

“I am glad to know that everybody who came in contact with him, will tell you just how beautiful that soul was.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and another three have been injured in overnight shootings in Savannah...
Three overnight shootings around Savannah leave one dead, 3 more injured
Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages
Doug Herron
Savannah Police Officer dies while on off-duty assignment

Latest News

Early learning centers
‘It was very frustrating:’ Parents struggle to find child care due to long waitlists at early learning centers
Entrance of Bonaventure Cemetery damaged following crash
Entrance of Bonaventure Cemetery damaged following crash
Savannah State University welcomes students back to school
Savannah State University welcomes students back to school
Hyundai Pride
Supplies arrive at Port of Savannah for Hyundai’s electric vehicle plant