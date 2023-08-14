Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - A family left remembering their loved one Monday.

22-year-old Vincent McCusker drowned Sunday night at Morgan’s Bridge in Bryan County.

“Whenever he walked into a room, he literally lit it up. That smile, anybody who knew him, that smile was contagious,” said Vincent’s sister Kayla McCuster

Kayla says her brother, who most people called DJ, was a person who could brighten anyone’s day.

“A goofball, he was a goofball, he was making you laugh.”

Kayla says her brother was always adventurous.

“During hunting season, he was out there hunting. Soon as school got out, he was in the woods.”

She describes him as...

“He was goofy, he was silly, he was happy. And he was smart. That kid was smart.”

Kayla says she knew her brother was able to touch the hearts of so many, just based people who have reached out to her.

“The amount of people who have messaged me and said, his smile, if I don’t think of anything else, I think of his smile.”

And that’s something she’s extremely grateful for...

“I am glad to know that everybody who came in contact with him, will tell you just how beautiful that soul was.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.