Northbound lanes of Truman Pkwy closed due to police investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic will be blocked from traveling northbound on the Truman Parkway between Abercorn and White Bluff due to a police investigation.

The Savannah Police Department said the closure could last an hour to an hour and a half.

The police department said southbound Truman and Abercorn Street will remain open.

Northbound lanes of Truman from Whitefield will also remain open.

