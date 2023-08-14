Northbound lanes of Truman Pkwy closed due to police investigation
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic will be blocked from traveling northbound on the Truman Parkway between Abercorn and White Bluff due to a police investigation.
The Savannah Police Department said the closure could last an hour to an hour and a half.
The police department said southbound Truman and Abercorn Street will remain open.
Northbound lanes of Truman from Whitefield will also remain open.
