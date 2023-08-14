Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia hosting paint your pet event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local paint and sip brand, Painting with a Twist, and Dogtopia, the nation’s fastest-growing dog daycare franchise are joining forces to raise money and awareness for the Dogtopia Foundation, which funds the training of service dogs for returned veterans.

Kayla Ortiz, an art instructor at Painting with a Twist Savannah joined Afternoon Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.