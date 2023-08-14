Sky Cams
Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia hosting paint your pet event

By Becky Sattero
Aug. 14, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local paint and sip brand, Painting with a Twist, and Dogtopia, the nation’s fastest-growing dog daycare franchise are joining forces to raise money and awareness for the Dogtopia Foundation, which funds the training of service dogs for returned veterans.

Kayla Ortiz, an art instructor at Painting with a Twist Savannah joined Afternoon Break.

