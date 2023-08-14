Salvation Army cooling center at full capacity due to high temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend, a handful of community centers and shelters offered cooling stations allowing people to come in and get relief from this dangerous heat.

One of these stations was at the Salvation Army on Montgomery Street. The corps officer says they were at full capacity.

“The salvation army’s set-up right now is helping our homeless populations to be taken care of during those most extreme weather temperatures,” said Corps Officer Major Jason Smith

He says vulnerable groups like the homeless are at risk of heat-related illnesses even more than most.

“We’re preventing folks from experiencing that heat exhaustion, exposure to sun, and being victims of extreme sunburn and that kind of thing.”

Major Smith says they’re Savannah’s only 24-hour shelter but with the heat, he says they’ve been at full capacity the past three weeks.

Now the shelter is keeping lobby doors open during regular business hours.

“Folks are welcome to come in, grab a cup of water, sit down and relax in the air conditioning, and just find some rest for a bit.”

Major Smith says he hopes to help anyone needing to cool down and hydrate.

“This summer has been pretty brutal with the heat and the Salvation Army is here to stay.”

The Salvation Army in Savannah says they are in desperate need of water bottles and are asking people to donate some to any of its locations throughout the city.

