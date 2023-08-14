Savannah State University welcomes students back to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State students are getting a warm welcome as classes start back Monday.

Enrollment is very similar to last year. They’re looking at 2900 students enrolled this year and say they have a lot of opportunities to look forward to.

“Homecoming, meeting new people, going to new events.”

All things students like Sunzahra Banks are anticipating as they start a new year at Georgia’s first Historically Black University.

Banks is a junior mass communications major from the Caribbean. She says she knows what it like to have COVID ruin opportunities and is excited she doesn’t have to worry about it as much this year.

“I love that I’m taking classes in person. I love that our activity board on campus, they’re planning so many fun activities for us,” Banks said.

While more activities are underway, so is more learning assistance.

Interim President Cynthia Robinson Alexander says they’re bringing they’re strong advising program back. They’re also introducing a writing lab.

“We want to better understand how we can support them towards success. So, we’re instituting a lot of new initiatives that will help each student move forward and graduate,” Alexander said.

While Savannah State, like many universities, have seen a drop in enrollment in the past, Banks says she knows SSU can beat the odds.

“Every school has their challenges. Every school has an opportunity to bounce back and I know Savannah State University will definitely have that opportunity. I think we’re in a great state right now. Things could be better but it’s only up from here. We’re still rising.”

“It was so nice today to see students reuniting and being excited to be back. We’re wishing all the Tigers a happy school year.”

