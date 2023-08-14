Sky Cams
Savannah’s Conrad Aiken House renovated and for sale

By Tim Guidera
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We get to walk past a lot of beautiful historic homes in Savannah, but it’s pretty rare that we get to inside of them.

But with one downtown’s most famous houses recently renovated and on the market, Staci Donegan of Seabolt Real Estate offered to show us around the Conrad Aiken House so we could see where the Savannah native and Pulitzer Prize winner lived as a child and what a $4.9 million property looks like from the inside.

