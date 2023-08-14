Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are closing early due to issues caused by a power outage.

They say power outage on the west side is affecting the school day and network and HVAC systems are being impacted.

Students at Woodville-Tompkins Technical and Career High School, and Building Bridges High School have been dismissed to continue the school day virtually.

Students who drive or walk to school were released. Parents who pick up their students are asked to do so as soon as possible following regular dismissal procedures.

Students at Brock Elementary are being transported to Garden City Elementary for the school day. Though the network for communication is down, power is on at Garden City Elementary.

Officials say any parent of a Brock student who needs to pick their child up from Brock may do so now until 12:00 p.m. and must follow normal student sign out procedures.

After 12:00 p.m. all Brock Elementary students will be transported to Garden City Elementary for teaching and learning.

At the conclusion of the day, students will be transported back to Brock for normal dismissal procedures.

