Supplies arrive at Port of Savannah for Hyundai’s electric vehicle plant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major milestone for the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

Monday, Hyundai officials were at the Georgia ports celebrating the first arrival of parts to be used in the company’s new electric vehicle plant.

The Hyundai Pride arriving from Korea to the Port of Savannah this week carrying with it supplies the automotive company says are crucial to the new plant.

“This is the dawn of a new era in automotive, technology, sustainability in the great state of Georgia,” said Kent Fountain, the Georgia Ports Authority Board Chairman.

Metaplant officials gathered on the port dock as parts for a crane were loaded onto trucks.

Those parts will eventually be used in the site’s stamping facility to move metal presses.

“We are making steady progress at the Metaplant site. This shipment of the equipment will be vital to the completion of the project,” said Oscar Kwon, the HMGMA CEO.

Crews broke ground on the site last fall with several buildings already going vertical.

More than 8,000 people are expected to work at the site.

The Metaplant is expected to be ready by early 2025 and will eventually produce up to 500,000 electric cars.

“It’s at a very fast pace. I believe you’ll see 11 buildings out there probably closer to the end of the year,” said Carter Infinger, the Savannah JDA Chairman.

Several state economic leaders welcomed the shipment’s arrival...marking what they’re calling a historic day.

“It’s a huge day not only for the Georgia ports, the JDA, Hyundai, it’s just a momentous event for the area right now.”

Hyundai officials say this shipment from Korea will be one of several that will help crews make that early 2025 deadline.

