Suspected gang member arrested after standoff in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - A standoff in Hardeeville ends with a suspected gang member being arrested.

Hardeeville Police say detectives located the suspect, 24-year-old Tyreek Lester, Friday on Jenkins Avenue.

Police say he barricaded himself inside a home with his girlfriend and his two-year-old son.

He eventually surrendered and his girlfriend and son got out of the home safely.

During a search warrant, police say detectives found suspected drugs and a gun in the home.

Lester was wanted on several charges including violation of street gang terrorism.

Lester and 18 others had been indicted on gang and drug conspiracy charges in Chatham County.

Savannah rapper Quando Rondo is also named in that indictment.

Lester is now facing even more charges following the standoff.

That includes fugitive from justice, unlawful conduct towards a child, and gun and drug-related charges.

