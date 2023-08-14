Sky Cams
Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

