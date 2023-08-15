Sky Cams
Celebrating principals in Beaufort County

Hilton Head High School
Hilton Head High School
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District honored its Principals of the Year last week, citing their outstanding dedication, hard work, and positive impact.

With Beaufort County Schools starting next week, your student may be walking into a campus led by an award-winning principal.

“It means a celebration for our school family and school community, about the work that we’ve been doing towards achievement, towards building community in our school. So, it’s a pretty exciting thing for everyone involved,” said Constance Goodwine-Lewis, the Elementary Principal of the Year and current Broad River Elementary principal.

Goodwine-Lewis is from Beaufort and says the growth and changes in the community throughout her career and lifetime have been great to see. Her favorite description of Broad River Elementary is “a warm hug” with caring teachers, students and parents.

Hilton Head High School principal, Steve Schidrich won the award for Secondary Principal of the Year. He started off as a teacher at the school before working his way up to principal. He shares a similar sentiment to Broad River’s principal, saying the award is about the school as a whole.

“I want students to come in here, I want them to feel connected to the school. I want teachers to develop good, strong professional relationships with students, when there’s trust there, especially on the part of students to teachers, it motivates students,” Schidrich said.

Beaufort County schools start Monday, Aug. 21.

