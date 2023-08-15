Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Clean up underway at Hilton Head Island Middle School after vandalism

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - There were two incidents of vandalism in July at Hilton Head Island Middle School, which is currently under construction for renovations.

School district leaders say people entered the school and spray painted some areas, but the major cause of damage was spraying fire extinguishers across campus.

“You know I don’t even think the vandals realize how big of a problem they caused by what was done in here,” Robert Oetting said.

The company responsible for cleaning the damage valued the costs at 1.25 million, which was verified by the school district’s insurance. The district’s deductible is $50,000 of taxpayer money.

The main source for the high cleanup costs was the use of fire extinguishers. The chemicals from them entered air vents, spreading heavy metals throughout the building, which could not be cleaned with water.

“The best way I heard described is that it’s like having a fire without a fire. Because the material from the fire extinguishers got spread throughout the building because of the HVAC system.”

Cleaning the damage was rigorous, and it was completed ahead of schedule in less than two weeks. Oetting said the halls were lined with HEPA filters for vacuuming, the building was wiped three times over, and the air conditioning ducts and coils had to be cleaned.

All this went on during renovation construction. Getting commends everyone involved in cleanup.

“This building has been cleaned, cleaned again, and then cleaned again. So as far as cleanliness, it is in good shape and we’re ready for everyone to come back.”

Thanks to the quick cleanup, Hilton Head Island Middle School will welcome students back next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Richmond Hill
Taxpayers may see increase on personal property taxes in Richmond Hill
Owens Supply Company
Owens Supply Company hosting raffle to support 12-year-old who was injured in four-wheeler crash in Bulloch Co.
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive insect found in Savannah is first known US detection
Savannah mayor to introduce ordinance to fine gun owners for not securing weapons