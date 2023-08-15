Sky Cams
Demolition ceremony held for the old Bloomingdale Elementary School(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - The end of an era. The last of the old Bloomingdale elementary school is being torn down to make way for a new building.

Savannah Chatham school district leaders and Bloomingdale elementary students are on the site right now for a demolition ceremony

Families going to Bloomingdale will be able to take home a piece of the old building as a keepsake.

Bloomingdale Elementary students are learning at New Hempstead K through 8.

Saying goodbye to the old building is what school leaders are calling bittersweet as students and alumni have shared some great memories here, but we’re told what’s to come is well worth it.

“We are super excited. Looking at the growth that’s coming this way. We’re excited to welcome some new families into our Bloomingdale bear family. Just to have a new state of the art facility, a safer facility and facility where innovation and learning can happen is really exciting down the road,” Bloomingdale Elementary Principal Benjamin Lam said.

All of this rubble will move out the way for the new building that Principal Lam says should be ready in July of 2025.

