Former South Carolina lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

CHARLESTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The former South Carolina lawyer who pled guilty to conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial crimes has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Cory Fleming will also have to pay more than $102,000 to the victims involved and $20,000 worth of fines.

Fighting back tears Cory Fleming apologized to the people he and Alex Murdaugh stole from... the Satterfield and Pinckney families who were both in the courtroom. Fleming’s wife, two kids, and parents holding back emotions throughout.

Before starting his nearly four year sentence, inside the courthouse the longtime former Beaufort attorney taking accountability for his actions.

Fleming saying he has no right to expect forgiveness and stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable clients is no one’s fault but his own. After explaining that, Fleming receiving an emotional hug from his son.

His victims speaking shortly thereafter. WTOC caught up with them following the hearing.

“I just pray that God give Cory Fleming the strength to get through what he gotta go through, just as well as me and my family god give us strength to go through what we gotta go through as well as the Satterfield family,” said Pamela Pinckney.

Her attorney voicing his opinion after the hearing as well.

“I do not believe that he’s remorseful for what he did to Ms. Pinckney and the Satterfields. I think that he’s sad he’s where he’s at,” said Attorney Justin Bamberg.

The lead prosecutor says this case is about deterring any other lawyers from stealing client money, as Fleming did.

“Our hope is that through Mr. Fleming’s example others who are otherwise upstanding members of society will take his example and say no,” said lead prosecutor Emily Limehouse.

Both sets of victims forgiving the former attorney in court... Ms. Pinckney turning to face him to make direct eye contact.

WTOC asked what she felt in that powerful moment.

“I just still have love for him, in spite of the circumstance and situation I still have love. Love conquers all.”

Meanwhile, the sentence that attorney will serve is actually at the lower end of the guidelines for these crimes. Fleming could have received up to five years, but instead will serve less than four.

