Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.(Associated Press)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp responded Tuesday to former President Donald Trump’s lashing out after he and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County’s investigation into an alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Less than a day after the indictment handed up by Fulton DA Fani Willis, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and claimed that a “large, complex, detailed and irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud which took place in Georgia” would be complete soon and presented at a news conference on Monday, Aug. 21 in New Jersey.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” Kemp said on Twitter in response to Trump’s claim.

For nearly three years, Kemp pointed out, “anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”

“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor,”

Kemp said.

The Georgia governor said the future of the United States is at stake in 2024 and that “must be our focus.”

Kemp was a target of Trump’s ire following the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Since winning reelection, Kemp has been urging fellow Republicans to resist looking “in the rearview mirror” as the 2024 presidential election nears.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

