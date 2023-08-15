Heat Advisory today, “cooler” tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Tuesday starts out warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll quickly warm to the mid 90s by noon, already feeling as hot as 105 degrees at lunchtime! A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM to 7PM. Highs peak in the mid 90s, heat index values will be around 110 degrees this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will move in along the sea breeze. We will see a better chance of rain this evening as a front moves in from the west. An isolated strong storm or two will be possible with gusty wind. Showers continue through the evening, losing some intensity after sunset.

Coastal forecast: Heat index values will be between 110 and 115 degrees during the afternoon with a UV index in the extreme category. The rip current risk is low and there will be a southwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour. If you hear thunder, head for cover! Rain chances go up during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be one of the “cooler” days of the week with highs near 90 degrees. We will still see a good chance for showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the coast. Severe weather is not expected.

Thursday’s rain chance will be focused along the coast and I-95 as the sea breeze moves in during the afternoon.. The end of the week and the weekend looks pretty typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a few pop up afternoon showers and storms Friday through the weekend.

Tropical update:

We are watching two tropical waves near the west coast of Africa with a 10 and 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week. These systems will track across the Atlantic through the week. This is not a threat to the United States for now, but we will have to watch it closer in about a week! Stay tuned for updates.

