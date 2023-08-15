Death at Smith State Prison being investigated as a homicide

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A death at Smith State Prison is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Quenton Mayo died on Aug. 14. The death is being investigated as a suspected homicide, pending autopsy results from the coroner and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.