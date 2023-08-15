Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Death at Smith State Prison being investigated as a homicide

Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A death at Smith State Prison is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Quenton Mayo died on Aug. 14. The death is being investigated as a suspected homicide, pending autopsy results from the coroner and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
I-16 widening project causing more lane closures, headache for small businesses
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
A new set of lane closures scheduled this week could mean longer commute times for drivers.
I-16 widening project causing more lane closures, headache for small businesses