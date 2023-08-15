Sky Cams
How to make shrimp fried Spanish rice

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From getting in the kitchen with family as a child to culinary school to launching her own catering company London Youmans always knew her passion for cooking would feed her livelihood.

She joined Afternoon Break, during Black Business Month, to show us one of the specialties of her Londonaire Visions Catering shrimp fried Spanish rice.

