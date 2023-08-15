Sky Cams
New high school football stadium to open in Claxton

claxton football stadium
claxton football stadium(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change comes Friday night in Claxton as the high school and the community open a new football stadium.

They’re saying goodbye to history, but hello to a modern facility.

Five generations of Claxton Tiger football teams played their hearts out in The Pecan Grove. This Firday night marks the opening of a new stadium, new field, and new era.

They’ll cut the ribbon on a new stadium that’s on the campus of the recently-opened high school. They’ll have double the seating, the parking, the restrooms and concessions and more.

Evans County’s superintendent says the legendary former stadium had served for 70 years but could no longer serve football game crowds.

“Ultimately, it came down to safety. We had stadium seats-the concrete bleachers- and most were oddly enough because of the pecan trees. There was no way of repairing them without destroying the pecan trees,” said Dr. Marty Waters.

The stadium also includes a switch to artificial turt. Waters says initial cost will save in the long run for upkeep and safety. The total cost came in around $4.6 million.

First, it’s pronounced Pee-can Grove. Second, the Tigers will host Tattnall County Friday night.

