Owens Supply Company hosting raffle to support 12-year-old who was injured in four-wheeler crash in Bulloch Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One company in Bryan County is hosting a raffle to support a local family, after a 12-year-old was injured in a Bulloch County four-wheeler crash about a month ago.

Folks at Owens Supply Company say community outreach in support of this raffle has been nothing but amazing.”

“I think it really brings people together when, you know, this unfortunate accident that’s happened to Georgia Kate, it’s brought the community together. It means a lot because this is what small towns are all about. It’s about taking care of their people,” Tiffany Ziegler said.

Ziegler says when Dairy Queen of Pembroke and Claxton reached out to her to partner in this raffle, she jumped on the idea.

“Georgia Kate’s family has been a good friend of ours for quite some time and we wanted to do something to help her family,” Ziegler said.

Since then, the raffle has grown as other community partners pitched in.

“Kimmy’s Barber Shop located here in Pembroke has donated a years’ worth of haircuts, worth 300 dollars, Allegiance Technology Solutions here in Pembroke donated a soundbar worth approximately 900 dollars.”

Along with those donations, Haunted Grounds Coffee, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Stryke Team 4 Veterans, Dairy Queen of Claxton and Pembroke and Owens Supply Company have also donated a variety of goods, totaling about 3,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

And on top of those donations, they’ve been able to raise a lot of money in ticket sales.

“We’ve had a good deal of support. 100 percent of the proceeds are going to go to the Anderson family. We’ve raised over 2,000 dollars that’s going to go towards their family.”

If you want to participate click here.

