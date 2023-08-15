Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weldon Lawson
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Saturday
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife granted bond in Liberty Co.
Several Savannah-Chatham County schools closing early due to power outages
Morgan's Bridge in Ellabell
Man dies after water incident at Morgan’s Bridge in Ellabell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
Cory Fleming
Former South Carolina lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to 4 years in prison
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Demolition ceremony held for the old Bloomingdale Elementary School
Demolition ceremony held for the old Bloomingdale Elementary School