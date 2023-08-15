Research being conducted to determine if new Savannah Country Day School property is burial site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s growing debate over a piece of land up for redevelopment on Savannah’s southside.

Savannah Country Day School recently bought property near the intersection of Merrydell Drive and Cedar Grove Road to expand its campus. The rezoning has been tabled for months after neighbors say the land is home to a burial site for slaves.

Savannah’s city council has held off voting to rezone this property for more than seven months.

The district’s alderman says determining whether or not people are buried here has been a long process.

Fencing is up around this plot of land in Savannah’s southside as the race to figure out if anyone is buried here intensifies.

“This was once a slave cemetery. Because of this, I have reached out to other people who grew up in the neighborhood before me and they all state the same sentiment,” said Marla Perry, who is researching property.

Marla Perry says she became concerned when nearby Savannah Country Day School bought the land and submitted plans to rezone the property.

She’s convinced it’s a burial site.

“If you were to talk in there, you can see big slopes of ground, you can still see stones.”

A 1959 plat from county records shows the land listed as a cemetery but Alderman Kurtis Purtee says it’s not clear whether anyone is actually buried here.

“We don’t have anything concrete that says there is, but we don’t have anything concrete that says there isn’t,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

Purtee says testing of the site did not find any abnormalities and the school would not want to build on the land if researchers determined it to be a burial site.

“There’s oral history throughout the community, there’s what we can prove through records, and then there’s what we can prove through ground penetrating radar. It’s not something that’s going to be easily proved or disproved.”

As the research continues, Perry says she’s committed to preserving the site.

“There is history all over Savannah, all over Chatham County. I believe that this is in fact a burial ground and we should keep them with the utmost respect, no matter who’s back here.”

Purtee says he’s asked the developer to hold off on any work until researchers can get more verifiable information.

He doesn’t expect this rezoning decision to come before city council any time soon.

WTOC reached out to Savannah Country Day School but have not heard back yet.

