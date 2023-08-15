Taxpayers may see increase on personal property taxes in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is proposing that the millage rate in the area stays the same at 4.132.

Although Richmond Hill is proposing that the millage rate stays the same, councilmembers say taxpayers may still be seeing an increase.

That’s because millage rates are based on the property value of people’s homes, and with inflation, along with sky high demand, property values for most homes in Richmond Hill have gone up making the taxes you pay increase.

Richmond Hill has had the same millage rate for years now, something councilmember Steven Scholar says the city tries to do to keep homeowners in the area from paying more in taxes than they need to.

If this is approved, here’s what Scholar says the increases might look like.

“If you live in a $350,000 house for example, your taxes would go up about four to seven dollars a month, depending on what exemptions you’ve got, and at the higher end of that, of course, on a $450,000 dollar home, those monthly taxes would go up anywhere between six and eight dollars a month,” Steve Scholar said.

Councilmember Scholar says they’ll be hosting a public hearing about the millage rate sometime next week.

