Bryan County looking for poll workers ahead of November elections

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County is already looking for poll workers ahead of elections coming this November.

The county looking for 70 residents to help out this election season.

Prior to election day, there are a few things those looking to become a poll worker would need to do.

The first thing is to apply on the county’s website. If you’re approved, you would then need to attend a three hour training session, regardless of if you’ve done this before.

County leaders say volunteers should expect long days. On election day, you could work around 14 hours. You would have to work about 170 hours in total throughout the three week period if you help during early voting.

In terms of your duties on election day...

Some of the basic things that a poll worker would do during an election would be to make sure that people are registered to vote, that they can vote, and that, then they would give then the cards and tell them how to, how to run the machines and things like that,” said Matthew Kent, the Bryan County Communications Manager.

The county will continue accepting applications until all 70 spots have been filled.

