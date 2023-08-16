Businesses in Bluffton continue to support police’s initiative to help domestic violence victims

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Last week, WTOC spoke with Bluffton Police Department’s Domestic Violence Investigator about a new initiative to help victims discretely reach out to law enforcement.

Wednesday, WTOC went along with the investigator as she went to Bluffton businesses to see if they wanted to participate.

“Hello, how you doing, I’m detective Serrano with Bluffton PD.”

Last month, Bluffton Police Department Domestic Violence investigator Angela Serrano began a new initiative that uses stickers to help domestic violence victims connect with resources they need. The stickers, placed around local businesses, have a QR code which links to a survey where people can describe their situation.

Many businesses responded to the department’s post asking for volunteers, and Serrano got even more by going door-to-door today.

“I think you don’t know everybody’s ins and outs, you think you do, but if there’s somebody that I care about in my restaurant that is going through this kind of situation, I’d much rather them have an out, instead of having to stay in the same position that they should not be I,” said Christy Pinski, the owner of Sippin’ Cow.

Detective Serrano says that in most cases, the victims of domestic violence are women. Women-owned businesses in Bluffton are volunteering their spaces to help with the initiative.

“Being a women-owned business, we definitely want to support our women and give them the options and be a place where they can turn to to give them advice, and give them the availability to get a hold of someone that can help them,” said Alison Haynes, the owner of Monkee’s of Bluffton.

