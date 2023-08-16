Code enforcement officers to help hatching sea turtles on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Loggerhead sea turtles have been hatching on Hilton Head Island for about a month.

Baby sea turtles are some of the most beloved yet vulnerable creatures in our area. To help them make the journey from the dunes to the ocean this season, a group on Hilton Head Island has made some adjustments.

“There are more code enforcement officers which is the best thing that’s happened. Instead of two we have six now,” said Amber Kuehn, the manager for Sea Turtle Patrol HHI.

Those officers help keep the path clear for hatchlings, so more officers means less adversity for the turtles to deal with. The Sea Turtle Patrol manager says that’s led to better results than they expected.

“This nesting population nested the last time in 2020 so they skipped two years and we were expecting kind of a lowish year - it was 291 in 2020 - but we ended up with 343 this year.”

She says nesting season has officially ended and they’re hoping 75% of laid eggs hatch.

Sea turtle season runs through October so those typical reminders stay in place until then. Those of course including use red light on the beach instead of white and filling any holes you dig out here in the sand.

