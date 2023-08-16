Sky Cams
Crocker Case: Lawyers with Effingham Co. School District respond to lawsuit over death of teen girl

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawyers for the Effingham County School District have responded to the lawsuit filed in connection to the double murder case of two Effingham County teens found buried in their family’s backyard.

A $3 million lawsuit filed by the estate of Mary Crocker states the school district could be liable in Mary’s death.

The lawsuit states that one of the entities responsible for protecting Mary Crocker was the Effingham County School District.

In the defense’s response – they state the school district and school leaders listed in the lawsuit are “without sufficient knowledge to admit or deny whether the cause of any pain and her death was due to failure of others to protect her.”

The initial lawsuit focuses on an Effingham County School District Policy that requires reports of child abuse to be reported to “investigating authorities” which includes leadership in the school district and the Division of Family and Children Services as well as notifying law enforcement.

The lawsuit says the abuse Elwyn Crocker Jr. experienced was discussed in school, and reported to DFCS, but DFCS decided not to investigate the report.

The complaint also states that making an abuse report to DFCS “does not alone satisfy the ECSD protocol on abuse.”

The defense denies that allegation.

The complaint also states submitting a written report by the school district to the sheriff’s department would have saved Mary’s life.

The defense denying “any implication that any alleged action or inaction of these defendants caused Mary Crocker’s death.”

Mary Crocker’s estate is seeking $3 million including damages for mental and emotional suffering as well as the full value of Mary’s life.

