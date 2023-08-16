Sky Cams
Education summit held in Bulloch Co. to discuss reading levels

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Educators, employers and others in Bulloch County gathered early Wednesday morning to look for ways to produce better students and a better workforce.

Organizers of the summit says illiteracy is more than a school problem or a family problem...it’s a community-wide problem.

A cross-section of Bulloch County gathered to discuss a statewide problem. Youngsters who fall behind in reading in the early elementary years face an uphill task to catch up.

If they don’t it can affect their future, their career, and more.

“We have to make sure we’re doing our part as a community to insure that our students are prepared and our kids are ready,” said Crystal Simpkins with Bulloch County Schools.

And when stretched across the community, it impacts the economy. Leaders talked about breaking cycles to improve reading levels, graduation rates, and post-secondary education or technical training.

“Whether you’re a business leader, an education leader, a non-profit leader, an elected leader, everyone has a role to play. It’s not somebody else’s problem to solve,” said Dr. Dana Rickman with Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education.

They hope involving as many aspects of the community as possible, they’re able to steer more students in the right direction as early as possible.

