Funeral Services to be held for SPD Corporal Doug Herron

Doug Herron
Doug Herron(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Funeral Services for Cpl. Doug Herron will be held Aug. 19 at the Calvary Baptist Temple located at Waters and 63rd Street. 

The service will begin at 11 a.m. and be followed by the transfer of Cpl. Herron to the Fox & Weeks Funeral Home immediately afterward.

The service will be live-streamed by the Calvary Baptist Temple.

The route used from the temple to the funeral home will be the following:

The procession will begin south on Waters Avenue from 63rd Street towards Stephenson Avenue, then right onto Stephenson Avenue towards Hodgson Memorial. It will then take a left on Hodgson Memorial and conclude at the funeral home. The public is welcome and encouraged to line the route and render respect to the fallen officer.

Cpl. Herron will have a public viewing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive.

