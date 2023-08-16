Hilton Head Island town meeting held to discuss workforce housing proposal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head makes approximately $1 billion every year on tourism, but it’s an industry fueled by workers that can barely afford to live on the island if at all.

At a town council meeting Tuesday night, the first steps were taken toward ensuring 20% of redevelopment near Sea Pines Circle would be put toward workforce housing, something tourism leaders in this area tell me would be huge.

“We have a server that was in Frankie Bones in Bluffton. her rent was raised from $1600 to $2400. That happened about two months ago and she moved back to Indiana,” Alan Wolf said.

This is that same restaurant’s Hilton Head location where staff face similar issues.

Including this one, the SERG Group runs 15 restaurants around the Lowcountry with about 1200 employees company wide. Because of their familiarity with the workforce housing issue, they actually decided to invest in this specific project.

Here’s a look at the proposal. I’m told a maximum of 132 units would be put in16 of those would become student housing for USCB, then a fifth of what’s left would be allotted for workers making between 60 and 120 percent of the area’s average income securing affordable beds for some of the island’s staff.

”We wanted to make sure that we have access to units for our workforce. Whether it be management, front of house, back of house or hourly positions we think this is a great opportunity for the live and walk.”

Town staff says SERG restaurant group isn’t the only big employer hoping this plan goes through.

“There was certainly demonstration during the public meetings that I’ve participated in and in the material that was submitted by the applicant to indicate some of these major employers on Hilton Head support,” Shawn Colin said.

SERG is obviously one of them, but their president tells me hotels, landscape companies, and other small businesses are ready to commit to long term housing contracts as well... the proposed ordinance change securing this arrangement would hold for 15 years.

For this plan to be fully approved it’ll have to go through a town commission and back through town council twice.

