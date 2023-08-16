Karate instructor arrested on child exploitation charges in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal investigators are looking for tips after arresting a karate instructor on child exploitation charges.

Homeland Security Investigations and the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Meadows Wednesday.

He’s charged after investigators say he was caught downloading material that showed children being sexually abused.

They say the call for tips is urgent because Meadows worked primarily with elementary-aged kids.

He was a part-time instructor at Advance Martial Arts in Brunswick.

You can report suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 800-THE-LOST or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 to connect human trafficking victims and survivors with critical support and services.

